Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $321,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,862,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

