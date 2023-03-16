Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $300.31 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $300,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

COF stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.