Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $303.95 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Allstate worth $303,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

