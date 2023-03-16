Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $315.81 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $315,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,337 shares of company stock valued at $88,716,632 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

