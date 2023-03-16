Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $316.73 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.61% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $316,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.86.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

