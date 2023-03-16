Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $380.28 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 6.47% of Voya Financial worth $380,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.