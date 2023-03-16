Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $402.31 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Biogen worth $402,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.37 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.