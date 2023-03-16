Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of TE Connectivity worth $415,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $123.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

