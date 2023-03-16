Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,177,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $390,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $194.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

