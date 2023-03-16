Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of AMETEK worth $298,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,660. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

