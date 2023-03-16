Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 211,645 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $396,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

