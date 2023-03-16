Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 48,603 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $331,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,985,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,686,000 after purchasing an additional 148,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

