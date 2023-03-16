Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $322,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.73.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

