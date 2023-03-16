Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 109,094 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $366,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.19 and its 200-day moving average is $181.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

