Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,603 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $449,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:LHX opened at $200.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average is $218.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71.
L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
