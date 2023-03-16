Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 173,392 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.58% of CF Industries worth $298,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 45.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

CF stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

