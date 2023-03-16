Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,731 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Synopsys worth $392,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

SNPS opened at $366.82 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.86 and its 200 day moving average is $329.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

