Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 193,791 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,816,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $389,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.