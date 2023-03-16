Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 525,725 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,756,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $407,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.