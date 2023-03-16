Barclays Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.29.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$34.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.91. The company has a market cap of C$21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$29.76 and a 1 year high of C$39.71.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

