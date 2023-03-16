Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRFH opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Barfresh Food Group

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

