Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 23,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

NYSE:BHC opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

