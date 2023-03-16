Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.6 %
BLCO opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 803.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch + Lomb (BLCO)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.