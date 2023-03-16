Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.6 %

BLCO opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 803.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

