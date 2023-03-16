Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) vs. Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Critical Review

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 224.12 -$43.18 million ($1.93) -3.36 Quipt Home Medical $151.15 million 1.54 $4.84 million $0.20 32.25

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

19.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -63.60% -49.23% Quipt Home Medical 4.83% 9.94% 5.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beyond Air and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beyond Air presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.79%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.17%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Beyond Air on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. It operates under the Beyond Air and Beyond Cancer segments. The firm developed the LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

