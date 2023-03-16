Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BILL opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $244.89.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

