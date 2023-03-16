BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $120.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BMRN opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

