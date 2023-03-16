BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $206.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.69.

Several brokerages have commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $129.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

About BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

