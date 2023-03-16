Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$12.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

BIR stock opened at C$8.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.44 and a 52 week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.