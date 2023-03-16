Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 434 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

VZ stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.