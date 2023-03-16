Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 230,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.39 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $169.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

