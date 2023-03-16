Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.