Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 3,000 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

