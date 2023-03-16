Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,438,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after acquiring an additional 740,142 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:BKI opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

