Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,994 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 52.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 821,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 283,165 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 3.8% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 32.5% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 662,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 72.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 435,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 182,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 129.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 212,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BCSA opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

