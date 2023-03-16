BMO Capital Markets Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

POW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.29.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 2.4 %

POW opened at C$34.87 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$29.76 and a twelve month high of C$39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 123.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.91. The company has a market cap of C$21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

