Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $71.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

