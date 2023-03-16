Bridgefront Capital LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $188.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day moving average is $199.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

