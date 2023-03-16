Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 303 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

