Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) PT at $6.36

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

