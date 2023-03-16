Brokerages Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT at $22.54

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.74 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

