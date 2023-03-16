Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $21.43

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

