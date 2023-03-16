Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price at $150.50

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after acquiring an additional 973,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 188,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

