Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$40.64

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.2 %

TSE LB opened at C$31.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.04. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$44.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.