Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $14.13

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Magnite by 32,940.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 348,842 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $735,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

