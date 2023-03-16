Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $126.54

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.