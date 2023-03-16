Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Target Price at $58.25

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22.
Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group
Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 451,675 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.