Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Target Price at $58.25

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $947,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,375,765.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,771,370 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 451,675 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.