Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $55.69

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.69.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.72. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $50.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

