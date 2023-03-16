Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price at $19.75

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAPA. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.7 %

NAPA stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

Insider Activity

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $386,027.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,537.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 861,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 743,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after acquiring an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $10,688,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $8,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

