Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $13.88

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Towle & Co boosted its position in Manitowoc by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

