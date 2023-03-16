Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Target Price at $26.17

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Vontier Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE VNT opened at $25.38 on Friday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 87.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile



Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

